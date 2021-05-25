INSECURITY: Niger SSG schools Lado

Kindly Share This Story:

I just finished listening to the conversation between the SSG and Hon. Lado, and, with respect, I cannot help but point out that Lado impressed me as a noisemaker. After endless meaningless prattling, he asked one question, “What has the state government done for security agencies that were posted?”

The SSG educated the Honorable on the many steps the state government usually takes: the Niger State Government oversees the welfare of every security agent sent to Niger state, this is all-encompassing, including daily allowance, accommodation, and feeding. And this welfare covers members of the police, military and Civil Defense corps.

Further, the SSG also mentioned that there are vigilantes in all the 25 LG of Niger State whose entire operational expenses are being met by the Niger State Government.

After explaining all these to Lado, the SSG asked Lado what has he ever done in his capacity as a Member of the House of Reps. as regards the security situation in the state. To this question, Lado had no answer which not surprising because he has never been seen to even stand up in a sitting and talk about the insecurity that is troubling his own people.

Does Lado not see the example of the likes of Sen. Sani 313 who is also from Zone B and who has on countless occasions gotten up to register his displeasure over the security situation in the state?

Why does Lado seem to only know how to talk outside the chambers where it doesn’t really matter but goes mute in the chambers where it really matters? Or is it that our Honorable doesn’t know how to speak the English language?

As a member of the House of Representatives, if you are seeking the favour of the Federal Government, it is foolhardy to think that you can achieve this objective by condemning your own state —it is a lame and childish way and suggests some kind of self-hate and inferiority complex.

Gov Abu Sani Bello specifically appreciated the effort of the Federal Government in his last security press briefing where he mentioned that the operations of the army in presence of Gen Ali-Keffi, the GOC of Kaduna Division, had led to over 30 communities returning back home after fleeing their land because of bandits attacks.

Let’s not play politics with the matter of security because whichever way you look at it, there is no one who would escape the grave consequences if security collapses. All hands are needed. But those who can’t offer help, at least don’t derail the efforts of genuine people interested in the safety of our people.

Dear Lado, I implore you to learn from Sen. 313 who is always up in the Upper Chamber speaking about insecurity and donating food items to all the affected communities in his Zone, not gathering N6M and sharing to thugs then lie to the public that the money is N50M. Speak out in the chambers like other people are doing and carve your name on the right side of history as a defender of your people, and not as a benefactor of thugs.

Written by Yusuf Suleja

