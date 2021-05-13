Insecurity: MMPN tasks FG on proactive mechanism

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), has asked the Federal Government to address the security challenges that are threatening the unity of the country, as a matter of urgency.

This was contained in a statement in Ibadan made available to Vanguard, by its Chairman, MMPN, Oyo State Chapter, Alhaji Ridwan Fasasi in commemoration of this year’s Eidul-Fitri.

Alhaji Fasasi noted that the Federal Government needed to intensify efforts and embrace proactive mechanisms as the security lapses were the basis for agitations for the break up of the country.

He enjoined secessionists to have a rethink and team up with the government and the security agencies to bring about lasting peace as tearing the country apart would be counterproductive.

Alhaji Fasasi urged Muslims to celebrate Eid-Fitri with caution and observe COVID-19 protocols as the virus is still very active in the country.

He enjoined the faithful to sustain the good virtues such as love, good character, sacrifice and charity exhibited during Ramadan now that the holy month is over.

Alhaji Fasasi admonished Muslims to continue to imbibe the culture of peaceful co-existence as good relationship is a duty that Muslims owe others irrespective of their religious affiliation stressing that one of the conditions for a faithful to be a true believer is to wish for his neighbours what he wished for himself.

The MMPN Chairman urged the Muslim philanthropists to continue to sponsor Islamic programmes even after Ramadan as the messages used to have positive impacts on the faithful.

