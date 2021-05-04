INSECURITY: ‘How herdsmen collaborate with NGOs to infiltrate South’

Kindly Share This Story:

…Ondo govt, Amotekun react

By Dayo Johnson

FRESH facts emerged, yesterday, of how some herdsmen and bandits are devising new methods to infiltrate the Southern part of the country.

Security sources informed Vanguard that buses loaded with Northern youths have been arriving in various parts of the south, especially South-West, mostly at night.

It was gathered that collaborators of suspected sponsors have established non-governmental organizations, NGOs, who engage in what they term ‘security surveillance jobs’.

The Ondo State Government Security outfit, codenamed Amotekun, evicted 42 Northern youths from Ondo State.

The youths, who were brought to the Okitipupa council area of the state in a trailer at about 10 pm, claimed they came for security training at the Army Barracks.

Vanguard learned that such groups of Fulani youths were in various parts of the state for unknown reasons.

A legal practitioner in the state, Mr. Wale Odusola, who raised the alarm, said: “The Fulani/Hausa that were arrested four days ago by Amotekun didn’t come that day, they have been coming in batches the day before that day.

“The Hausa and Fulani, numbering over 3,000, are currently occupying an empty land of the Okitipupa Army Barracks and have built many houses there.

“That the northern youths we saw four days ago, who were arrested and transported to Akure by Amotekun, didn’t come that day, but have been coming in batches the day before that day. Another set came are already in the army barracks.

“Amotekun is not enough, we need more volunteer security groups like the Eastern Security Network, ESN. We must also be watchful, lest we are caught unaware.”

When contacted, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, who said he had no details of the lawyer’s submission, said: “We’re in a perilous time no doubt; stories will continue to surface. But in this particular case, I have no details. You may wish to contact the Corps Commandant of Amotekun for further inquiries.”

Also, speaking on the development, the state commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, neither confirmed nor denied the alarm, but said Amotekun personnel have left Akure to move some strange persons around the area to the Amotekun office for interrogation.

