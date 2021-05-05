INSECURITY: FG tasked on fifth columnist

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Federal government has been advised to beware of those whose sole aim is to see Nigeria fall by all means before 2023.

Speaking with Vanguard yesterday, Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Dele Oshinowo who commended efforts by the Federal Government to contain the pervading insecurity, urged them to be wary of those with vested interest seeking disintegration of the country.

“The government at the centre is trying its best. But we know there are saboteurs that want power, by all means, funding the inflow of ammunition into the country. Recently, the Nigerian Customs seized uniforms and all sorts of ammunition. These are the weapons they are using against our government. But we will ensure we come up with a better solution to arrest the ordeal,” Oshinowo stated.

He added: “Those calling for secession should have a rethink. There are fifth columnists behind the scene who want to divide this country. We can only move on as one. Some of the people complaining about the challenge of the nation are not sincere, Check their records, you will see it”.

Oshinowo, who debunked the Mile-12 religious crisis within Ketu, said: “Agboyi Ketu is relatively peaceful.

We have a relationship that goes beyond religion or tribal sentiment, apart from the crisis that happened during the military era, we have been coexisting peacefully together.

The challenges we are faced with are cult-related issues and based on my human management skills and grass-roots experience, I have been able to resolve a lot of the problem. So I know many of them.

It actually started in 2018, and I was able to bring all of them together and took them to the former commissioner of Police, Edwin Ega. Ega asked them for amnesty and they surrendered their arms. Another one started last year, it took the security agencies combing everywhere. But our engagement with them is still ongoing”.

