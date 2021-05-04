Insecurity: Dialogue with ESN, Imeobi Igbo Forum, Cleric tell S’East govs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

The growing insecurity in the country especially in the South East geo-political zone has become a source of worry to many .

The Imeobi Igbo Forum, a grassroot pan Igbo socio-cultural organization has advised South East Governors to avoid fatal confrontations with Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its Eastern Security Network, ESN, saying it would go a long way to bring synergy in the fight against insecurity.

Equally, the General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries, Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh advised South East Governors to embrace the Eastern Security Network, ESN, as a saving grace for Ndigbo.

The Igbo forum said that rather than engage IPoB’s ESN in a fatal confrontation, the governors should engage them in a wider consultation to achieve a positive result towards ensuring security of lives and properties of Nigerian citizens and even that of foreign nationals.

In a statement issued yesterday in Onitsha, the Forum recalled that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State had said that Ebubeagu gathers information for use by the army and police with which they are affiliated.

Imeobi Igbo decried that while that was going on, attacks had continued unabated, urging the need for more possible assistance in checkmating the activities of killer herdsmen in the region before it gets out of hand.

According to the statement jointly signed by the Forum’s national chairman, Dr. Michael Ikegulu and national secretary, Chibuike Nwabueze, community policing, now baptized ‘Ebubeagu’ which the governors have adopted seems like the model currently in operation, adding that it does not yield the required benefits regarding the new menace and impunity of the militia herdsmen and other security issues.

“Barely a year ago, Imeobi Igbo Forum advised the South East Governors of Nigeria to set up a vigilante group akin to Amotekun of the South West but it fell on deaf ears. Even that cannot stand up to the magnitude of security challenges witnessed nowadays. They have now opted for a security arrangement without regards to the reality on ground. Slaughting of villagers in their houses and farmlands is on the rise. Traditional rulers are on the run.Their subjects are afraid to go to their various communities or farms.

“Based on the delay in moving from Ogbunigwe to Ebubeagu, some non state actors have filled the security void. The security outfit on ground is composed of the same young men that would be involved with whatever the governors are working on.

“Imeobi Igbo Forum advises that a wider consultation be embarked upon with all indigenous stakeholders including IPOB that has already assumed those security duties. We should emulate leaders in other parts of the country by engaging those non state actors in dialogue since they are already doing the security duties rightly or wrongly. Information available show that communities where they operate seem to be satisfied with their security operations in the absence of any other help”.

EbubeAgu alone may not contain activities of killer herdsmen, bandits

Bishop Udeh in a telephone chat yesterday maintained that the only saving grace for Ndigbo was the existence of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and its security arm code-named ESN which he argued is the true “Ebube Agu” that would not allow enemies of Ndigbo to successfully carry out evil plans against them.

He insisted that the planned massacre of Ndigbo would not work “because their evil plans have been revealed.”

According to the cleric, “Rather than wasting time and resources in establishing Ebube Agu security network, South East Governors should support the ESN in any way possible. The jihadist made it clear that they would storm the South Eastern region and it is only the ESN that can stop them and the attackers know that”.

“They are hell-bent to effect jihad and their target areas are South East, South South and South West. But I pity those planning such an impossible mission because the world is now advanced. I pity the Fulanis because this time around they will face war. Fulanis and Hausa Tarakawa will soon clash. The Hausa should fight for their right now”, he stated.

He said that the presidency should allow soldiers and police officers from the Southern part of the country to be in charge, if there must be adequate security in Nigeria. He, however, insisted that the best bet would be to allow people who want to be on their own to go as according to him, “Nigeria should be divided into Christian and Islamic Republics”.

He said that people in Aso Rock owed Nigerians explanations on what they know about the presidency and leadership of the country, adding, “Nigerians must be told the truth”.

“I saw those in Aso Rock in spiritual realm shielding a masquerade. People want to see who is in that masquerade. “What are they hiding it for, “he asked, noting that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was not standing firm as the VP and God told me that Osinbajo would be the right person to effectively handle the affairs of the country together with that of Aso Rock”.

He blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan for the woes Nigerians suffer today as according to him. I am of the opinion that if Jonathan had stood his ground and not to surrender to “the antics of the APC” that the story would have been different today and I must confess that Jonathan’s action has exposed millions of Nigerians to great risks.

