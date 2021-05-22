Insecurity: ActionAid, ONSA, and GCERF seek full implementation of PCVE

Kindly Share This Story:

As Nigeria ranks 3rd most terrorized country in 2020

By Gabriel Ewepu & Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

Worried by the spate of killings, banditry, kidnapping, and bloodletting in the country, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Office of the National Security Adviser Counter-Terrorism Centre, and Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund, GCERF, Thursday called for full adoption and implementation of the Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism, PCVE, in Nigeria.

This came as Nigeria ranks third most terrorized country in the world after Afghanistan and Iraq, according to the Global Terrorism Index report of 2020.

Stakeholders made their stand at a ‘Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum on PCVE Implementation in Nigeria’ held in Abuja, which was organized by ActionAid Nigeria in collaboration with the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund, GCERF, and the Office of the National Security Adviser Counter Terrorism Centre.

Speaking on the incessant rise of insecurity in the nation, Country Director, AAN, Ene Obi, explained in a welcoming remarks that the PCVE would strengthen the systematic approach to the radicalization of terrorists.

She said, “All these are clear indication of the need for concerted efforts on peace and security in the Country. ActionAid Nigeria in line with the theme of the National Action Plan on PCVE in Nigeria ‘Partnering for Safer and Resilience Communities,’ believes that peace and security is the business of everyone.

“Therefore we have engaged the process through its ‘Systems and Structure Strengthening Approach against Radicalization to Violent Extremism (SARVE) Project’ funded by the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund, (GCERF).”

She however, highlighted notable useful life skills that AAN has engaged men, women and youths across states in the country as well as local government areas.

According to her, “ActionAid Nigeria in the last five years has established and supported structures at community and Local government Areas (LGA) in Kogi and Nasarawa State towards creating an enabling environment For the prevention of violent extremism.

“Through the SARVE Il project, ActionAid Nigeria has reached 1,614 persons (youth-600 male, 505 females: 509 adult women) with useful life skills to keep them engaged and away from the influence of extremist groups.

“The capacity of 60 police officers (15 women, 45 men) was built to be able to respond to rising issues on violent extremism through the crucial Human Rights Based Approach (HRBA) while working closely with community policing structures that already exist.

“In the same vein, 12 Local Government Conflict Management Alliance (LOCMA) structures was established in 12 LGAs in Kogi and Nasarawa States to be able to prevent conflicts from the communities and promoting peace at large.

“In Kogi State, the project supported the enactment of Kogi Youth Development Commission Law which is designed for the inclusion and engagement of youths in government and creation of more employment opportunities

“Within the state towards reducing the vulnerability of youths to violent extremism. Serious efforts are currently being made to achieve same in Nasarawa state.”

Speaking in the same vein, Coordinator, Counter Terrorism Centre, Rear Admiral Yem Musa, maintained that aside enforcing the PCVE in Nigeria, cooperation amongst government agencies as well as its citizens is pertinent.

“In our case the Boko Haram insurgency has negatively impacted virtually every facet of our human endeavor including the economy.

“One of the precursors of terrorism is violent extremism. It is on this realization that the federal government on August 2017 signed the presidential directive on the National Action Plan on PCVE.

“The inherent difficulties in combating terrorism calls for more cooperation and assistance across government and across society”, he stressed.

Meanwhile, Country Manager, GCERF, Sarah Le Mesurier in her goodwill message reiterated support in ensuring the enforcement of the PCVE in Nigeria for effective growth and development of the economy.

Vanguard News Nigeria

