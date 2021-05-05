Imo: Don’t witch-hunt politicians over insecurity — Secondus warns Uzodinma

Kindly Share This Story:

…Charges media on the watchdog role

By Dirisu Yakubu,ABUJA

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday, warned Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state as well as security operatives to perish any thought to witch hunt politicians over rising security threats in the state.

Prince Secondus who spoke on his party’s position on the spate of violent attacks in the state at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja said a holistic approach should be deployed in seeking a lasting solution to the situation in the South-East state.

The PDP boss said it was baffling that over 1000 inmates of a correctional centre could be released and Police Headquarters burnt, with the government unable to get to the root of the attack.

Also read:

“It will be wrong for Governor Hope Uzodinma and his team to begin to look for a scapegoat. The government has information about what happened.

“Banditry is all over the country and so this should not turn to a political witch-hunting, to the leaders of the states and former governors. They want to begin to witch-hunt them. That will cause more problem than good.

“This is not only happening in Imo, it is happening across the country. So we must be careful before we turn this political. That is our position. We ask the government of Buhari to move in, restore normalcy in Imo state. They should not put blame on any individual,” he said.

The PDP boss also charged media practitioners to brace up for the challenges in the country saying the democracy they fought for “is being seriously undermined by insecurity and apparent incapacity of the ruling party.” He urged journalists to be factual in their reportage and hold leaders to account on behalf of the people.

On how the party will protect its votes in 2023 Secondus said the PDP expects the National Assembly to fast track the Electoral Act Amendment so as to give hope to voters that election will not only be free and fair but also transparent.

The media interaction which was part of the quarterly meeting between the National Working Committee, NWC and accredited journalists covering PDP, was attended by some NWC members and leaders of the party, including Senator Dino Melaye.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: