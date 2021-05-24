Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, weekend, said he is the only Nigerian governor who do not receive monthly salary.

The governor explained that after his tax has been deducted from his salary, he sends the remaining balance to homes of destitute for their upkeep, adding that he has been rendering self-service for the state.

He made the disclosure at his country home, Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State shortly after inspecting the Anambra International Passenger and Cargo Airport at Umueri.

The governor who also described himself as “a man of classical quality,” said the airport was built with the best of facilities as can be obtained in any international airport of repute.

READ ALSO:

Earlier during the inspection, the state Commissioner for Works, Engr. Marcel Ifejiofor, who conducted the governor and his entourage round the airport facilities said the international airport is Class 4F which can take any aircraft.

He also said “The orientation is that the aeroplane can land at either side of the runway. That was what happened on April 30th, 2021, when we did the test flight, one landed on 024 and the other one landed on 06. This airport has two Runway Air Safety Areas, RASA. This is the only airport in Nigeria with this type of RASA. It has category two light which means that the airplane can land at the worst of any weather in this airport.

“It also has satellite facilities which mean that if the light is not working, aircraft can land with the satellite facilities. So with what we have on this airport, it would be difficult to have a cancelled flight.

“It is the only airport in Nigeria with this type of satellite facilities. This is the only airport in Nigeria that is current with the Friction Test. Before the airplane landed on the 30th, we carried out the test and got 0.79 which is the highest so far in this country. The height of the Control Tower is 34.5.”

The Commissioner, who said that work on the airport would be completed in no distance time, assured that passengers who would use the airport would have the best of air travel experience.

While lauding the governor for the legacy project, the chairman of Nsukka Journalists Foundation, NJF, Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, who led a team of journalists from Nsukka extraction in Enugu State to the airport during the inspection, said the project will guarantee slow but steady re-ordering of the economy of the South East Region.

Amu-Nnadi also described the governor as a visionary leader who has left an enviable legacy as the governor of Anambra State. He commended him for the cordial working relationship between him and his Chief Press Secretary, James Eze, who is also a member of NJF.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: