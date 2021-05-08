I’m everything Fury wishes he could be – Anthony Joshua

Kindly Share This Story:

Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury wishes he had a great body like his. Fury makes a big deal about how he drinks pints as if to let fans think that he doesn’t care about his physique, but he clearly does, according to Joshua.

AJ says Fury knows he can’t slack off for their fight and expect to win, which is why he’s working hard trying to trim down.

Not surprisingly, Fury let himself get out of shape during the pandemic, and he’s had to work hard recently to trim off all the pounds that he’s packed on.

With the Joshua-Fury fight potentially taking place in July or August, Fury has a lot of catching up to do for him to get to the sharpness level that Joshua is at.

“The man will talk about drinking pints, and he’s not interested, yet he wants to look chiseled,” said Joshua to Deeney Talks in analyzing Fury.

“But ‘AJ has a good body, and he’s a bodybuilder.’ It’s psychological warfare. He [Fury] wants to have a six-pack. I am everything he wants to be.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

