ICPC wanted man no longer Buhari’s son-in-law — Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Presidency last night debunked a story making the rounds that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC declared a son-in-law to the President wanted over contract scam.

It was alleged that the ICPC accused three persons of misappropriating $65million dollars and had declared the trio wanted.

One of those allegedly declared wanted and a purported son-in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari is Gimba Yau Kumo.

Yau Kumo was said to have married the President’s second daughter Fatima Buhari in 2016.

But the Presidency said that though Gimba Yau Kumo at some point in time had been linked to the President’s family member in marriage, that relationship ended some years ago

The Presidency reaction was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja.

The statement read, “A running story to the effect that the ICPC has declared “an in-law of the President” wanted in connection with fraud involving the large sum of money , USD65 million to be exact.

“This should normally be an affirmation that our anti-corruption agencies/institutions are truly independent and allowed unfettered freedom by the President, which in fact is the case.

“ That a state institution can issue such is a measure of the administration’s commitment to accountability, equality and justice.

To set the records straight, the person declared wanted by the ICPC is not an in-law to President Buhari.

“ While at some point in time the said fugitive from justice had been linked to a family member in marriage, that relationship has ended some years ago. It is therefore unfortunate to bring the Presidents family into this case. It is in our view, an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting.

“The President’s position at all times is that the law be allowed to take its course. As is well known of him, President Muhammadu Buhari will not provide any cover for crime, no matter who is involved.”

