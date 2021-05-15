IceBeatChillz releases Bad and Naughty

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

With the same dominating energy as your morning caffeine hit, IceBeatChillz (Ice), the self-produced artist releases the music video to his follow up single, Bad and Naughty, with Crystal Clear Records.

From a unique Afrobeats base, to layers of Pop, Dancehall, Reggaeton, and anything Nature may inspire — such is the eclectic sound of the self- produced artist, IceBeatChillz, one of the freshest talents expanding the sounds of Nigeria.

It has all been a blur since Ice left his hometown, Akwa Ibom State, in the middle of the night with nothing but a (later stolen) wallet and a resilient love for music.

Having already produced for the likes of Barry Jhay, and Tems, Ice’s signature eclectic style returns to us in his latest release, Bad and Naughty, which features Wizkid’s own, Starboy Terri for added style and edge.

Bad and Naughty blesses us with vibrant, danceable energy, with English and Yoruba lyrics displaying a man’s determination for a hard-to-get kind of love.

While the music video boasts of color, beauty, and art.

“The energy and tempo of Bad and Naughty feels like summer, but it’s originally about illusive love, so the video indirectly tells that story,” IceBeatChillz says.

Produced by IceBeatChillz, Bad and Naughty brings a unique universal blend of home and abroad in its infectious club-banging beat that will get you dancing as soon as Terri’s infectious, “Girl it’s past 2:30” drops.

While IceBeatChillz is already crossing borderlines (—his debut single “Area” just peaked at #11 on MusicWeek’s Black Music Chart as of this write-up—), raise an Ice cold glass of something Bad and Naughty and get ready for the takeover.

