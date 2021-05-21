ICAN University underway — President

Kindly Share This Story:

By Providence Adeyinka

As part of its contribu tions to capacity building in the country the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, has reached an advanced stage in securing the National Universities Commission’s (NUC) licence for the establishment of the ICAN University.

Revealing this recently Speaking at the 67th induction ceremony for new members in Lagos, President of ICAN, Mrs. Onome Adewuyi, said “the university would start with postgraduate courses in the Social and Management Sciences such as Accounting, Economics, Business Administration, Finance and so on.

Admonishing the newly inducted members, she added, “We expect that the inductees of today would continue to aspire for both professional and academic relevance in the market and I encourage you to take advantage of this window of opportunity by ICAN to add to your academic qualifications by enrolling for postgraduate courses at the proposed university in any field of interest to you.

“We also request that you would be our advocate in projecting the university, when operational, to your friends, colleagues and associates.”

Meanwhile, Adewuyi frowned at any form of professional misconduct, affirming that ICAN has appropriate disciplinary mechanisms to deal with erring members.

She stated, “We frown at any form of professional misconduct and the Institute has appropriate disciplinary mechanisms to deal with erring members.”She noted that induction into the profession, qualifies the inductees to becoming part of the over three million accountants across the world under the umbrella of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC).

Adewuyi said the professionals are faced with a situation that interestingly creates both threats and opportunities globally, adding that there are threats for organisations and professionals who fail to adjust to emerging developments and opportunities.

To the new members, she said: “As you begin this journey, you should set yourself apart from the masses by utilising the rich professional guidance and technical resources from the Institute and the various organisations we are affiliated with. Opportunities for knowledge transfer are now broad and the channels to quench your thirst for knowledge are now expanded.”

