Ibori: Malami being manipulated, says Group

By Dapo Akinrefon

A socio-political group, Rescue Nigeria Economy Project, on Wednesday, said the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, is being manipulated by the British Government over the repatriation of £4.2 million allegedly seized from former Delta state governor, Chief James Ibori

The group, in a statement by its Executive Secretary, Dennis Alamu- George, also asked the Minister to stop sounding like a broken record and desist from its propaganda and futile attempt to distract Nigerians from the failings of their government.

A faction of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, had written the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, requesting that the funds be used exclusively in Delta State.

Replying the UPU, Malami alleged that Ibori was stalling the repatriation of the confiscated funds through a suit he had brought against the confiscation.

The group said the British High Commissioner knew that there is an ongoing litigation on the matter, yet went to Malami promising a return of the money and even dictating to him the projects the money should be executed with.

The statement reads: “We are surprised at the naivety Mr. Malami has demonstrared so far on this particular issue. He is being manipulated by the British Government and he is too naive to know that. His gullibility is so appalling to say the least.

“The British High Commissioner knew that the litigation was still ongoing in the UK Courts before she went to Malami to do song and dance.

“Having followed the matter closely and noticed Mr. Malami’s incessant statements on the Ibori saga, we strongly believe that their aim is to continually put the issue in the media for propaganda purposes”.

“If Mr. Malami thinks he can divert the attention of over 200 million Nigerians from the worsening insecurity challenges in the country and the failings of the government in general, then he is just fooling himself. He is already sounding like a broken records on this.”

