I want people to hear Big Drip on repeat and become ardent Afro-trap followers – Big Drip

Kindly Share This Story:

In recent years, Afrobeats has gotten unprecedented attention. This has made the genre a highly coveted one as international acts are now interested in sampling the sound. Even more interesting is the various versions of Afrobeats that spring up to make the genre more dynamic.

Among the many existing versions of Afrobeats is Afro-trap which is still struggling to gain popularity especially here in West Africa.

For Big Drip he is on a mission to define the genre and make it a sound to reckon with. Speaking on it he shared, “There are already several enjoyable afro version of foreign music making wave in Nigeria, but Afro-trap is really struggling because we are not yet open to leaving trap from overseas and allow Afro-trap thrive.”

For the Nigerian artist who grew up in the UK, Afro-trap is more than a diasporic sound; it’s a lifestyle that should be popular in Nigeria as it is dominant in London right now, with the likes of J Hus, Shaybo, Kojo Funds, Yxng Bane, Ms Banks, G4Boys, Mostack taking the forefront.

But Big Drip believes it can be more popular in Nigeria.

When asked about his plans for Afro-trap in Nigeria, he said, “I want people to know Afro-trap is a Nigerian thing. I want them to feel it like they feel all other Afrobeats genres. I want people to hear Big Drip on repeat and become ardent Afro-trap followers because they can’t get enough of the sound.”

As his music career assumes a new dimension with a song he recently dropped and a growing base of fans now reckoning him as one of the hottest music acts currently dominating the music space this makes him confident that he can take over the industry with Afro-trap.

Big Drip is currently signed to Drip Nation Entertainment and has associated with acts like Terri, Lojay, Scarface, Wes7er 22, among others and he continues to build his music brand that is fast becoming a popular one among many music lovers within and outside the country.

Kindly Share This Story: