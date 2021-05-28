How security operatives killed 5, arrested 6 while attempting to attack police station in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi and Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Five gunmen have been killed, while six were arrested by security men suspected to be operatives of the Nigeria Police during a failed attempt to attack a police Division in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, Friday morning.

Vanguard learnt that the gunmen who were camping at a forest between Oyigbo and Eleme LGAs were getting ready to launch the attack before they were ambushed by the security operatives following an intelligence report.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said the bandits had opened fire on the security men on sighting them, leading to a gun battle which left five of the hoodlums killed.

The source said: “Many of them who came from the Oyigbo axis on their way to Eleme were killed. More than six of them were arrested by the police.

“The body of those killed were thrown into a Hilux van, as were those arrested.”

It also said that the development caused panic in the area, due to the loud sound of gunshots that rented the air early in the morning.

It said: “As I speak with you now, the place is tensed because of the heavy shooting we heard last night and early this morning”.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, said he was yet to get report of the incident, but promised to contact the relevant division.

Also, efforts to reach spokesman of the 6 Division Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, Charles Ekeocha for confirmation proved abortive.

