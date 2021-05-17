How Richard Dolan’s experiences led him to achieve massive success

Kindly Share This Story:

Americans don’t have a reputation for being savvy money savers. In the most recent Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Financial Well-Being Survey pre-pandemic, 61% of participants felt that they were “just getting by” financially, and 57% weren’t prepared for a financial shock. In fact, a whopping 73% of respondents were already concerned that their savings wouldn’t last even without a catastrophe. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, causing millions of Americans to lose their jobs, a lot of people took an opportunity to step back, take a good hard look at their financial situations, and decide that they had to make some significant changes.

Richard Dolan, founder, and CEO of LEGACY, already had a 30-year career in finance and wealth management under his belt at this point. The go-to “financial leadership guy” for an array of big-name companies, athletes, and celebrities created a program to help anyone realize financial freedom and even made it his goal to create 1 million millionaires by 2030. His urban financial philosophy paves a path that leads people to financial success and freedom. Here, he explains what it is and how it works.

How Urban Financial Philosophy Was Created

Dolan started as an understudy to many financial global thought leaders. Over his decade in the position, he researched financial psychology, behavioral finance, investor resilience, and happiness economics. It was a combination of his unique experiences and various studies that gave rise to his urban financial philosophy.

What Is Urban Financial Philosophy?

Richard Dolan’s definition of urban financial philosophy is “an approach that represents a new wave of personal financial restoration, reinvention, and recalibration causing miraculous results for people in the quality and performance of their financial lives.” He has advised many athletes, celebrities, and politicians using this philosophy. His impressive roster includes Juwan Howard of NBA team Miami Heat, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Drake, and Ice Cube. Dolan has also toured with four different U.S. presidents, including George Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, and shared the stage with celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Richard Branson, and Deepak Chopra.

Motivated by a Humble Beginning

Dolan wasn’t always so lucky in life. He grew up as an inner-city kid in a lower-middle-class family and had to fight to climb his way to the top. He was determined not to become another statistic or stereotype living a life of crime and drugs like most people he knew. Dolan entered the financial services arena at the young age of 16. By the age of 23, he was a co-founder of Infinity Mutual Funds, an asset management company. Within one year, the company attracted over $1 billion in assets and later sold for $144 million.

His experiences taught him the importance of setting smart goals, committing to actions, and working hard and fast to realize the intentions without compromise.

Dolan’s LEGACY and Dreams for the Future

Today, Dolan heads up a privately-held boutique firm, LEGACY, where he provides coaching, education, mentorship, and advisory services using his urban financial philosophy. Richard Dolan believes that all people can live, lead, and leave a financial legacy with power, grace, and ease.

His most significant piece of advice is, “The only thing that matters every single day is action. The world doesn’t care what you know, what you think, what you hope; it doesn’t care what you intend to do or plan to get done. The world only moves when you act.”

