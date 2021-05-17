How Malta Guinness celebrated Muslims during Ramadan

Kindly Share This Story:

To celebrate the holy month of Ramadan and Sallah, Africa’s non-alcoholic malt drink, Malta Guinness, launched its Limited-edition pack and embarked on a series of activities in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Oyo, Ogun and Ibadan.

In a testament to the spirit of this season, millions of Muslims nationwide enjoyed the nourishing goodness in a unique Ramadan pack as they broke their fast with family and friends. The iconic design was an ode to the goodness of Ramadan and an extension of the brand’s purpose to fuel the can-do spirit of Nigerians everywhere and every time.

Yinka Bakare, Head Portfolio Marketing, Guinness Nigeria, noted that: “With the Limited-Edition Ramadan pack, we hope to revitalise everyone in the holy month by sharing the goodness of Malta Guinness with them as they break their fast. By celebrating Ramadan with Muslims, the brand reaffirms its position as the non-alcoholic malt drink that fuels and partners with Nigerians every day, everywhere and in everything they do.”

In addition to launching its iconic Limited-Edition pack, the Brand Manager Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Ife Odedere added that Malta Guinness refreshed thousands of Muslim faithful at major mosques in Oyo, Ogun, Kano, Kaduna and Abuja during Iftar, while collaborating with reputable non-governmental organizations like Nasfat, Ibadan and Today Life’s Foundation, Kaduna to share care packages with thousands of families during the season.

