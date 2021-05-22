How I almost committed suicide – Betty Irabor

Kindly Share This Story:

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Popular publisher of Genevieve Magazine, Betty Irabor has revealed how her seemingly perfect life began to spiral out of control after she started battling feelings of insecurity and grief following the death of her father and brother.

Featuring in this week’s episode of #WithChude, Irabor shared her horrible experience that led her into a season of depression, insomnia and even attempted suicide.

“I always felt I wasn’t good enough or that I hadn’t accomplished enough, because at that moment, I was not thinking about my successes,” she said.

Growing up as a student of Methodist Girls’ High School, Betty was familiar with the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, known to be a place for “mad” people. However, she never thought that she would one day be a patient of the famous clinic. After seeing nine different psychiatrists, she was desperate for help and decided to visit a professor at that hospital as advised by her uncle.

Recalling this horrible experience, Betty said, “All I wanted was my sanity. They say, ‘he who is down need not to fear foes’. I was already at the grass level and I was looking for where I could find help.”

After taking series of medications, seeing a long list of doctors and repeatedly attempting suicide, Betty eventually found a way to overcome her depression with the help of her husband and trusted friends. Today, she’s stronger than ever.

“In a strange way, I have managed to find a way of dealing with things that would normally knock me down. I am not that skinny, insecure woman, who fretted about everything. I am a different person, I am happier. I know that I am actually in control of what I internalize, and I can filter out what I don’t want in my life.”

Betty has continued to share her story with the world in the hope that her story will inspire others to get help and hopefully, be in control of their stories, proving that depression is real, not insurmountable.

