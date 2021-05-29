Hoodlums attack Kwara Fire Service personnel

Kindly Share This Story:

Scores of suspected hoodlums on Saturday attacked personnel of the Kwara Fire Service, Mr Rafiu Yahaya, while performing his official assignment in Ilorin, the stste capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred on Friday evening.

It was gathered that the victim, in company of his colleagues were trying to remove the corpse of a suspected hoodlum who escaped from police custody and plunged into a river.

The incident occurred at Baboko, near C Division Police station at the Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the development to NAN on Saturday in Ilorin, the Director of the state Fire Service, Mr Falade Olumiyiwa, said the suspected hoodlums inflicted injuries on Yahya while making effort to recover the corpse of the suspected hoodlum from the river.

Olumiyiwa said that Yahya, who was bleeding from his head and other parts of his body, was hurriedly rushed to the State General Hospital where he was currently receiving treatment.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP Ajayi Okesanmi, also confirmed the incident, saying normalcy had bern restored in the affected areas.

He advised residents in the area to go about their lawful activities, as adequate protection is being guaranteed for the safety of their lives and property.

The hoodlums had earlier attempted to attack the state police command headquarters in their bid to free their members from detention.

Police operatives however repelled the attack.

