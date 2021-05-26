Breaking News
Hisbah confiscates 8,400 bottles of beers in Kano

Kano Hisbah board destroys 196,400 bottles of beer
Hisbah Officers destroying bottles of beer.

The Kano State Hisbah Board says it has confiscated 8,400 bottles of beer in Dawakin Kudu and Kura Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The Commander­­-General of the board, Dr. Harun Ibn-Sina, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano.

According to the statement “the vehicle was coming from Zaria to Kano when Hisbah officials arrested the driver.

“Hisbah Board has prohibited the sale of beer in the state to avoid being intoxicated”, he said.

The Commander-General also said that once investigation was concluded, the suspects would be charged to court.

