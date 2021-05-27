HEPH B joins the elite league alongside 50 cent, P. Diddy

Kindly Share This Story:

Off the heels of getting his musical works featured in an international album, Nigerian-Jamaican dance hall star; Heph B has added another feather to his blossoming career.

The Houston-Texas based artist recently launched his alcoholic beverage line; Le Grand Plaisir. “Tropical Breeze” has been in the works for a while and the self-professed Versatile Gad couldn’t hold his joy at the launching of the product in Houston, USA.

“This has always been my dream and I wanted to own my drink brand and create legacy for my kids as well as elevate my brand as an artist. I’ve been on this project for several months and All glory to God, it is finally here” He enthused.

Inspired by the likes of P.Diddy, Jay Z and 50 Cent who have successful alcoholic beverage lines, Heph B considers himself among the select few international artists who are CEO’s of beverages that would diversify their earnings and indeed the LinkUpBwoy as he is fondly called, is the first Nigerian/Jamaican artist living in the US and across the globe to float and own an alcoholic beverage line. A feat that places him way ahead of his contemporaries and many super stars.

Already in high demand in the USA, the smooth moscato will be launched in Lagos, Nigeria in the 3rd quota of the year and shall be made available to lovers of Moscato which would definitely give you that “Best Feeling” like the hit tract from Heph B’s EP which by the way, also inspired the development of Le Grand Plaisir.

