Healthcare: Ogun receives three ambulances from BUA Group

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

In line with its synergy with the private sector, the Dapo Abiodun-led administration has taken delivery of three ambulances from the Abudu Samad Rabiu Foundation(ASR) and the BUA Group.

Receiving the ambulances at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Friday, Governor Abiodun commended the foundation and the BUA Group for being a responsible business concern which gives back to the society.

“I want to thank the BUA Group for being a responsible business concern, that wants to give back to the community where they are doing businesses”, Abiodun noted.

He added that his administration had prioritised the implementation of the state economic agenda by ensuring that it provides the needed infrastructure in the five pillars of ‘ISEYA’, particularly in the area health infrastructure

The governor noted further that his government had also embarked on aggressive approach of rehabilitating its primary and secondary health care centers.

Abiodun, who also said that his administration had launched a 24-hour ambulance service across the state, disclosed that the three newly donated ambulance would increase the number of functional ambulances in the state to twenty and vowed to raise the number to thirty before the end of May.

“We have since launched a 24-hour ambulance service in Ogun State, and these three new ambulances will make them twenty. We met five and we added 12 making seventeen before today. And we are very confident that between now and the end of the month, the number will probably proceed to about thirty ambulances,” the governor stated.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director, ASF Africa Foundation, Ubom Udoh, who commended the governor for the successes he has been to record under two years in office, said the Foundation would continue to support the state government in espousing good governance for the benefit of the people.

