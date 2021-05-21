HAPAwards 2021: Organizers call for entries

Kindly Share This Story:

Organizers of the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) calls for submission of entries for the year in review. The 5th annual edition of HAPAwards is billed to take place at the Orpheum Theatre from October 22nd to 24th in Los Angeles, California, USA.

HAPAwards is a United States of America award which recognizes outstanding individuals, whose lives have been marked by extraordinary personal and professional accomplishments. The theme for this year’s edition is tagged ‘Collaboration for Global Development, Peace and Prosperity.’

Speaking on the event, the Producer and African Representative of HAPAwards, Mr. Adeola Odunowo revealed that the award creates an avenue to appreciate and honor exceptional actors, musicians, comedians, celebrities and world-renowned dignitaries, those that have captured audiences for several generations – transforming and challenging our understanding.

“We won’t relent from recognizing these exceptional talents and creative individuals who enable us to see ourselves in each other. HAPAwards will continue to celebrate our triumphs while creating a space for narratives that reflect our rich, collective cultures and history”, Odunowo noted.

Speaking further, he said the journey to the 2021 edition of Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) has started with the submissions of entries in different categories ranging from music to film, comedy, fashion and honorees who will also be specially recognized.

The HAPAwards was founded in 2017 to bridge the cultural gaps between Africa and other international communities around the world.

