Gunmen kill, behead two policemen in Rivers

On 2:13 pmIn Newsby
By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Unidentified gunmen have killed and beheaded two policemen in Rivers State.

The incident happened at the Rumuji Police Divisional Headquarters in the Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the area around 10 pm, Saturday, and killed the said victims.

It was also gathered that the gunmen had earlier attacked a police formation, C4i, on the East-West road, in the same local government before moving their force to Rumuji.

