Gunmen abduct Taraba varsity lecturer

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

A former Dean of Student Affairs, Taraba State University, Jalingo, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

The victim who was identified as Umar Buba was said to have been picked from the staff quarters of the university.

An official of the Institution’s Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Dr Deji AbdulRahman confirmed the incident to Vanguard via telephone.

He explained that the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday.

He said the assailants fired sporadically before leaving with their target.

He however noted that other occupants of the staff quarters are living in fear.

Spokesman of the state police command, DSP David Misal also confirmed the incident.

He explained that the command is trailing the abductors to secure the release of the lecturer.

At press time, Vanguard learnt the kidnappers are yet to make contact with the family of their victim.

Vanguard News Nigeria

