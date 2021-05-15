Group moves to save couples from religious crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

A group, Justice For All, JUFA, has condemned the manhunt for Timothy Adeniji, an Ilorin, Kwara State-based businessman, over issues bothering on religious intolerance and marital acrimony.

JUFA alleged that Adeniji, who has suffered in the hands of supposed in-laws, has gone underground to save his life.

Narrating Adeniji’s ordeal, President of JUFA, Ifeoluwa Omotinugbon, said: “Trouble started when Timothy, a Christian, got married to Mrs. Adeniji Motunrayo Balikis, a Muslim from Ilorin on March 17, 2012 and converted her to Christianity.

“The union produced three kids, Mary, Michael and Miracle Adeniji.

“This action did not go down well with the immediate family members of his wife, who are devoted Muslims, as they considered it a sacrilege to have lost their daughter to a rival faith.”

It was, however, gathered that the acrimony was fueled by a past experience, prior to the couple’s marriage.

According to Omotinugbon, “Mrs Adeniji’s father and eldest sister were allegedly murdered by some of her kinsmen over control of family property.

“The kinsmen then saw Mrs. Adeniji as the stumbling block to access the property, as they have confronted her for their own share of the estate several times.

“Balikis began moves to approach the court to legitimise her ownership of the property, get justice against the kinsmen and possibly unveil those responsible for the questionable deaths of her father and eldest sister.

“As the wife is being victimised by her family, the husband, Timothy, is also being persecuted by his family for kicking against circumcision of his children.

“Circumcision has often been, and remains, a subject of controversy on a number of grounds: tradition, religious, ethical, sexual, and medical reasons.

“In 2018, when Timothy and his wife had gone to work and the kids taken to school, a neighbour called Timothy on phone not to return back home, as part of their house had been set ablaze by some men that came with a blue Toyota Corolla car.

“When the situation became very terrible for them, the wife and the kids fled to Ireland to avoid being killed, while the husband, Timothy ran away for his life.

“Since then, Timothy has been hiding and moving from one place to another. Information has it that Timothy might have likely joined his family in Ireland,” Omotinugbon added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

