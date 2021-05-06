Group kicks against plot to destabilise Buhari’s government

Kindly Share This Story:

… vows to defend nation’s democracy

The Nigeria First movement says it will resist any attempt by vested interests to destabilise President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The pan-Nigerian organisation said it is aware of the plot by disgruntled elements hiding under the nomenclature of activism to perpetrate evil in the country through the sponsorship of acts of violence along ethnic and religious lines.

Nigeria First which raised the alarm at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, however, vowed to defend the country’s democracy.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on Sunday alerted Nigerians on sinister moves by misguided elements to wreak havoc on the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of the country.

The Presidency echoed this warning on Tuesday, adding that the intention is to eventually throw the country into a tailspin, which would compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership.

And speaking on behalf of the group, National Secretary, Richard Augustine-Adie said urgent and proactive steps must be taken, else Nigeria would end up in ruins.

He, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to “stay united in one spirit, body and soul, for it is neither East nor West, South or North but One Nigeria, and the Nigeria of our dreams which is within reach if we stay united”.

While commending security agencies for their efforts in addressing the security challenges in the country, the group further cautioned these “unscrupulous elements to channel their resources and time to more productive ventures”.

The Nigeria First added that it would mobilise Nigerians to the streets should they continue with their despicable attempt at destabilising the country.

The statement reads in part: “Nigeria First is aware of the seriousness of the plot and, as such, wishes to inform members of the general public to be wary of individuals and groups hiding under the nomenclature of activism to perpetrate evil in the country through the sponsorship of acts of violence along ethnic and religious lines.

“These individuals and groups have been behind the religious and ethnic tension in the country in an apparent attempt to divide the country along these lines and eventually set the country at war at this critical point of our existence.

“We wish to state in unequivocal terms that should urgent and proactive steps not taken, these harbingers of violence and conflict would have their way, and Nigeria would end up in ruins to the chagrin of the vision of our founding fathers.

“This is indeed the time for all well-meaning Nigerians to stay united in one spirit, body and soul, for it is neither East nor West, South or North but One Nigeria, and the Nigeria of our dreams which is within reach if we stay united and resist overtures from these unscrupulous elements to destroy the country.

“Nigeria First, as an organization in the vanguard of promoting the ideals of good governance, peace and unity in Nigeria, is sending a clarion call to all religious and ethnic groups in Nigeria to see this trying period as an avenue to prove to the world that there is strength in our diversity.

“This is also an avenue to send a strong message to these unscrupulous elements to channel their resources and time to more productive ventures that would have a meaningful impact on the lives of ordinary Nigerians instead of promoting and sponsoring acts of violence across the country.

“Nigeria First wishes to remind Nigerians that the pledge to Nigeria our country, to be faithful, loyal and honest. To serve Nigeria with all our strength, to defend her unity and uphold her glory, is indeed sacrosanct.

“It is, therefore, our considered opinion that this is indeed time to come together and defend the unity of Nigeria in this critical point of our existence. If we don’t do this, nobody will do it for us. It consequently behoves us to ensure that those plotting the destabilization of Nigeria are put to shame.

“Nigeria First, as an organization, is also using this medium to inform all those that have been fueling religious and ethnic tension in the country that Nigerians shall indeed expose and reject them in totality.

“We shall also mobilize Nigerians to the streets should they continue with their despicable attempt at destabilizing the country. We shall march for the unity of Nigeria, and we shall ensure that Nigeria stays united as ever.”

