Group commends Onuesoke’s consistent support for PDP

…Calls for his elevation

By Ephraim Oseji

A group under the aegis of PDP Youths Across States’ Border (PYSB) has commended Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke for his consistent support for the growth and development of the party in Delta state, South-South and Nigeria in general.

They equally appealed to the party to elevate Onuesoke to a position where he could be empowered strategically to further pursue the growth and development of the party.

The group made the commendation and demand in a communiqué signed by its National President, Mallam Yahaya Usman and National Secretary, Joseph Osadolor after a meeting in Abuja saying whatever support that is given to Onuesoke will act as a morale booster for others to work harder for the progress and development of the party.

“If loyalists like Onuesoke and others were rewarded for their action towards the development of the party, it will act as a morale booster for other members to work harder. Although, we have not met Onuesoke one on one, but his activities through the media had made him a household name not only among us but other PDP and even APC members across the nation.

“There is no day one opens the national newspapers or internet that one will not read about Onuesoke defending the interest of the party. We guess he must have been consistently spending his own money for the benefit of the party. If such a person is empowered he will do more for the good of the party,” the communiqué read.

