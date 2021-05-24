Group calls for action to safeguard world’s ocean

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

A group, Global Aid Africa, GAA, has commenced a call for action to safeguard, at least, 30 percent of the world’s ocean by 2030 through a network of highly or fully protected marine areas where no destructive or extractive activities such as fishing or mining can take place.

In a statement, Wilson Forbi, President and Chief Executive Officer of GAA said that just a little over 2.0 percent of the ocean is fully protected.

Forbi explained that Africa constitutes part of the Global Ocean, efforts to galvanize greater action to restore fish and wildlife, bolster climate resilience, and help secure the livelihoods of coastal communities in Africa cannot be overemphasized.

Forbi also disclosed that plans have been concluded to host virtual conference with a view to creating a better understanding on the need to protect the ocean and its aquatic lives.

He said: “Fully protected ocean parks where extractive, polluting and destructive human pursuits are banned, provide sanctuaries for ocean wildlife.

“The conference is aimed at facilitating increased impact, expanding global, regional, and country level actions to address the needs, build the agency and advance the 30×30 in Africa.

Over the past years, the African Group has evolved to become the apex of the United Nations where outcomes of other global and regional initiatives and events are captured and distilled for African Member States (AMS).’’

