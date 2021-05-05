Group asks Ortom to resign over alleged poor governance in Benue

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has called on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to resign over alleged poor performance and gross ineptitude.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Hwande Titus Akase, on Wednesday, the group said the governor has failed to provide credible leadership since assuming office in 2015.

According to Akase, the state has been reduced to a “fiefdom controlled by Ortom’s family, friends and cronies, so much so that this group of people has consistently siphoned the resources of the state”.

The coalition noted that the result is deteriorating infrasture, zero development and untold hardship in the state, especially with the governor owing pensions and salaries for 72 and 10 months respectively

Instead of concentrating on delivering the dividends of democracy to his people, Akase said Ortom has found solace in the media where he diverts attention.

The Coalition for Truth and Justice, therefore, concluded that there is no moral justification for Governor Ortom to remain in office.

It, however, called on all relevant stakeholders to join hands and rescue the state from the governor for sustainable growth and development.

The statement partly reads, “The Coalition for Truth and Justice is indeed worried that a state governor who claims to be working for the interest of the people could go to bed at night and sleep comfortably when 72 months (6 years) pension arrears of retired local government workers in the state have not been paid.

“It is also despicable that under Governor Samuel Ortom, the state government also owes teachers ten months’ salary arrears, nine months of local government workers, and five months salaries of state government workers. It is consequently foolhardy for Governor Samuel Ortom to blame insecurity for his administration’s inability to be up-to-date in the payment of salaries and pensions.

“Thus, it is our considered opinion that governance in Benue state has been thrown to the dogs, and there is no moral justification for Governor Samuel Ortom to continue to remain in office as Governor of Benue State.”

