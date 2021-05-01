Gov Oyetola expresses commitment to workers’ welfare in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, on Saturday, expressed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers in the state.

Oyetola, however, urged the workers to approach their jobs with renewed vigour and commitment.

The governor, who made the remarks at the 2021 Workers’ Day celebrations, held at Osogbo Township Stadium, acknowledged the roles of the workers in building the economy of the state.

He expressed gratitude to them for their hard work, resilience, and sacrifice, even in the face of daunting challenges.

“Annual Workers’ Day affords us an opportunity to pay deserved tribute to you, our teeming workers, who are the engine room of government.

“It is to your credit that our state, since creation 30 years ago, has trodden on gallantly, building sustainable development structures that continue to build hope and make life better for our people.

“It is in recognition of this that our administration has consistently sought to always put you first and prioritise your welfare.

“That is the reason we have ensured that we implemented the new minimum wage, ahead of many other states, as a reward to your tireless commitment.

“I, however, urge you, distinguished workers, to decide to use this celebration to approach your jobs with renewed vigour and commitment, and embrace government agenda of development”, Oyetola said.

Earlier in his remarks, the NLC Chairman in the state, Mr Jacob Adekomi, thanked the government for bringing succour to people of the state and workers by implementing the minimum wage.

Adekomi, however, appealed to the governor to approve the promotion and conversion of civil servants who sat for their promotion examinations in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

He also appealed to Oyetola to increase the monthly allocation to the state contributory pension scheme and payment of outstanding gratuities.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, Mr Adebowale Adekola, called for improved workers’ welfare and repositioning of the civil service.

Adekola also called for better and adequate security for workers, especially against the backdrop of increasing security challenges currently confronting the country.

