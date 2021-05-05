Google supports African start-ups with developer scholarship

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Search engine giant, Google is supporting African tech start-up ecosystem with empowerment capacity and developer scholarships. This is as it opened up applications for its 6th Class of the Google for Startups Accelerator programme recently.

The programme is accompanied with the launch of new developer scholarships in partnership with Pluralsight and Andela.

At a virtual event to introduce the initiatives, Google hosted key industry players, policy leads, start-up executives and investors in a bid to help drive the growth of Africa’s tech ecosystem.

The event provided a platform for them to review opportunities unfolding throughout the internet economy, paying special attention to the support of developers and startups in the region.

Google said: “Applications for the 6th Cohort of Google for Startups Accelerator programme, a three-month programme that is slated to start on June 21, 2021, will be open until May 14.

The online programme, which includes three intensive virtual training bootcamps, mentorship and Google product support, is open to applications from 17 countries across Africa, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

For Google’s new developer scholarships, Android, Web and Google Cloud scholarships are being offered to beginner and intermediate developers resident in Africa.

A total of 40,000 scholarships will be offered to developers, spread across Mobile and Cloud development tracks. The top 1,000 students at the end of the training will earn a full scholarship to certify on Android or Cloud development.

Head of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, Onajite Emerhor, said: “Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first virtual class of Google for Start-ups Accelerator Africa was launched. It was the first all-online iteration of Google’s accelerator program for Africa, and saw 20 startups from seven countries undergo a 12-week virtual journey to redefine their offering, while receiving mentoring and attending workshops. This year, with the 6th cohort, we want to continue to play our part by supporting developers and start-ups within the Africa tech ecosystem, ensuring they get all the access and support necessary to see them continue to grow.”

The African startup ecosystem is a key driver of economic growth on the continent, with Africa’s tech space experiencing a significant upswing in startup success stories. According to the Africa Internet Economy 2020 report, sponsored by Google and IFC, Africa’s Internet economy is poised to boost the continent’s economy by 5.25% in the next five years. The report states that the headwinds caused by COVID-19 will not deter the growth of Africa’s internet economy, which is projected to contribute nearly $189 billion to Africa’s GDP by 2025, increasing to $712 billion by 2050.

Also, Managing Director of Google Sub-Saharan Africa, Nitin Gajria said: “The growth of entrepreneurship is crucial, especially in the African context. African developers and startups play a critical role in the transformation of the African economy, creating new opportunities and paving the way for the economic and social development on the continent that we want to see. We recognise Africa’s exceptional digital potential, and that is why Google is committed to providing this critical support for African startups,”

