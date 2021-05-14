Go for dialogue not confrontation ― Ohanaeze

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli, Enugu

The Chidi Ibeh-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo has cautioned the military against “any military offensive actions in the southeast”, saying that such action will have fatal consequences on the unity of the country.

The group said, “there are traps by enemies of President Buhari to push him to regrettable actions that will provoke avoidable civil unrest and war”.

The group said the Federal Government should rather engage in dialogue with Igbo youths rather than engage in any discreet operations in the zone.

“President Buhari and the Security Council members are keeping undisclosed offensive actions which are not necessary for the southeast; hiding the new military actions and decisions for the southeast which was arrived at without any southeast person in the Security Council meeting is an affront on Ndigbo, and we urgently ask President Muhammadu Buhari to restrain further military actions and opt for Youth empowerment programs and use the carrot and stick policy for the southeast.

“We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to allow southeast Governors to handle the situation to avert reinforcing arms struggle in the southeast.

“We have the magic wand to end the insecurity situation in the southeast. We urge President Buhari to invite Igbo leaders and Youth leaders for dialogue and stop further marginalization of the southeast as the proposed new security measures will worsen the situation in which northern bandits and killer herdsmen who were sponsored to destabilize the southeast has created.

“We don’t want to believe that the recent security Council meeting was targeted at the resolutions of southern governors at Asaba.

“We are offering President Buhari a helping hand by seeking for dialogue than shoot at sight that will provoke Igbos”, the Ibeh group said in a statement signed by Okechukwu Isiguzoro.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: