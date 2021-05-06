Getting JAMB’s E-PIN should be the easiest part of the exam process for students

Kindly Share This Story:

Writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME (popularly known as JAMB), has become a dreadful venture for many students due to challenges associated with the registration process.

This process takes its toll on their overall performance and affects their grades, putting them at a disadvantaged position; unable to secure admission into the university.

PayXpress is excited to fill this critical gap in the UTME registration process by providing a better alternative void of the hurdle of obtaining a JAMB PIN. With PayXpress, students can now receive their e-PIN even from the comfort of their homes.

In a recent press statement by PayXpress’ marketing team, they announced opening their platform for 2021 UTME registration to obtain the JAMB e-PIN by the prospective student community and their guardians. With this service, all they need to worry about is preparation for the exam, and not get burdened with the registration process.

“We are expecting a better performance generally from the students this year, and we want to be at the forefront of providing innovative solutions that make this possible.” The marketing team lead added.

Prospective applicants, including those from other countries, should follow these simple steps to ensure a seamless registration process. Note that candidates must have a National Identification Number (NIN) to register.

Steps for registration:

Text ‘NIN’ space, your 11-digit NIN number, and send to 55019.

– e.g. (NIN 00123456789)

– There should be a space between ‘NIN’ and your 11-digit NIN

Profile Code will be generated automatically and sent to the registered mobile number.

Visit www.payxpress.com

Clicks on Pay Bills and select JAMB 2021 PIN VENDING

Enter Profile Code to validate your details.

Select the type of PIN (UTME or DE) and proceed to pay.

Your e-PIN is delivered to your phone number upon successful payment.

After obtaining the e-PIN, proceed to any of the accredited CBT Centers to complete your registration.

If e-PIN is not received or lost, send [UTMEPIN] or [DEPIN] to 55019 for UTME or DE, respectively, from the registered cell phone number.

Your e-PIN would be retrieved and delivered to your registered cell phone.

You can also visit any of our agency banking outlets to purchase your JAMB e-PIN.

With this development, candidates across the country will no longer encounter the time-consuming UTME registration process and can focus solely on their studies.

PayXpress is an innovative service of Xpress Payment Solutions, a leading payment solution in Africa, making payments more accessible, faster, easier, and secure across platforms.

For further enquiries, contact the customer service via PayXpress communications channels, including contact details on the platform and social media.

