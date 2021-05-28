Free agent Alaba joins Real Madrid on five-year contract

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Bayern Munich versatile player, David Alaba has joined Spanish giants Real Madrid on a five-year deal, after the expiration of his contract with the Bavarian giants.

The Austrian made public in February, his decision to leave the Allianz Arena at the end of his contract, after joining Bayern Munich as a youngster in 2008

LaLiga giants Madrid have now swooped to bring Alaba to the Santiago Bernabeu on a five-year deal, beating off a host of Europe’s elite clubs for his signature.

Alaba made his debut in a DFB-Pokal meeting with Greuther Furth in February 2010, becoming the club’s youngest player in history at the time and setting up a goal for Franck Ribery within a minute of coming on.

The Austrian was 17 years, seven months, and 18 days old when he made his debut, but Jamal Musiala is now Bayern’s youngest debutant.

Alaba has gone on to make 448 appearances for the Bavarian giants, scoring 35 goals and supplying 47 assists in all competitions.

The 28-year-old has won 27 trophies with Bayern, lifting the Bundesliga title 10 times and winning the Champions League twice – both of those European successes forming part of trebles.

