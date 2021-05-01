Focus on Civil Servants, not on politicians — Fayemi tells Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

…Warns Youths to stop attacking government officials on Twitter

By Idowu Bankole

The Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, has urged Nigerians to focus more on what is happening in the civil service and not on politicians particularly those at the federal level.

Gov Kayode Fayemi was speaking during The Platform, a programme facilitated and hosted by the Senior Pastor of Covenant Nation, Poju Oyemade.

Fayemi noted that seasoned civil servants can assist politicians in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people by replicating their expertise over the years in civil service to political officeholders.

He said, “People focus too much on Nigerian politicians, particularly at the federal level. I urge them to focus more on what is happening in the civil service.”

“If we can transform the civil service then we can replicate that and bring those committed professionals back to the civil service and they will be in the position to really assist those in politics who may not really have the expertise to deliver what they have really promised the people.” He said.

Gov Fayemi also warned the Nigerian youths to stop attacking government officials on social media but advised them to go to their communities and wards to demand accountability from their leaders.

“I am not talking about the Twitter revolution here. many of our young ones are used to attacking ministers and governors on social media, they should rather go to the wards, your communities and challenge what they are doing there, hold them accountable, if you don’t do that you may never know those who are committed to transforming the society and mean well for the people. but meaning well isn’t enough one needs a critical map.”

Gov Fayemi canvassed for an all-inclusive government where the civil society and political society dichotomy is erased and both are fused into one.

“There should not be a dichotomy of civil society and political society we must find a way to ensure they work together to have an inclusive society.” He said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

