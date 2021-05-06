FG to set up police special unit for Niger Delta soon — Akpabio

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

As part of measures to support the security infrastructure to sustain peace and socio-economic development within the region, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has unveiled plans to establish “Special Operation Unit” of the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, for the region.

Senator Akpabio, who made the disclosure while receiving the National Secretary of the Interim Caretaker Committee of the APC, Sen. Akpan James Udohedehen, yesterday, in his office, in Abuja.

He said he will lead the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and stakeholders to the inauguration of the Special Operations Unit Headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Senator Akpabio, who expressed his belief in party supremacy, said: “We recognise the fact that without the presence of the party, the Ministers, Governor’s and other political office stakeholders would not be where they are today.

“So all of us are subject to the party and we must do everything to support the party. Therefore, everything we do in the Ministry, we try to involve the party at the National and State level”.

The immediate past former Governor of Akwa Ibom, state, said, “We have not given out one single contract since we came on board, but we have meticulously worked on old contracts which we believe will be useful to the people.

“As we speak, seventy-three (73) roads have been completed, some dated back to 2003, 2005, 2006. The contactors simply went back to site, all because Mr President instituted the forensic auditing exercise of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to reinforce accountability in governance.

“As at today, the Ministry has submitted the second Interim report of the forensic audit to the presidency in this regard”.

He stressed further that, “The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry has also furnished me with the report of 39 projects that are ready for commission, some of them with Skills Acquisition Centers in Akwa-Ibom, Imo and Ondo States.

“In addition, we have identified a 132KVA Power Station which was abandoned in the last 14 years. This will be revived within the next four months to generate and supply light to 14 communities in Ondo State”.

In his remarks, the Hon. Minister of State, MNDA, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura commended the APC National Secretary, for all the wonderful job the Committee has been doing for the party. He reiterated that the Party leadership should continue to promote peace for the Party to move forward.

Speaking during the visit to the Minister, MNDA, the Interim National Secretary of the APC, Sen. Akpan James Udohedehen explained that the purpose of his visit is to appreciate and reciprocate the visit of the Minister, Sen. Godswill Akpabio to the party Secretariat.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: