Breaking News
Translate

FG seeks Ghana’s support in MOWCA election

On 8:55 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Partner FG on Inland Dry Port Project, Amaechi tasks Oyo government
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has appealed to Ghana to support Nigeria’s bid for the seat of Secretary-General for the forthcoming  Maritime Organisation for West and Central Africa (MOWCA) election.

Amaechi made the appeal in a statement by the Director,  Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Mr Eric Ojiekwe, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The minister stated this when the Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), Benonita Bismarck, who is on a working visit led a delegation to Nigeria visited him in Abuja.

Amaechi intimated the delegation that Nigeria had duly adhered to and supported the organisation, hence the need for Nigeria to be considered for the post.

He called on Ghana to provide Nigeria with the needed support as she will be hosting MOWCA’s next meeting scheduled for July 26 to July 30.

ALSO READ: FG set to unveil Batch 10 of  Digital Economy Projects

The minister, who also expressed Nigeria’s readiness to support the West African Maritime Bank, called on Ghana to key into the initiative.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer, GSA, Bismarck, said that they were in Nigeria to strengthen collaborative ties between the two countries.

Bismarck stated that with ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Zone, there was an urgent need for both nations to work on developing non-trade barriers and trade facilitation.

She further spoke on the need to bring Sierra Leone, Gambia, and Liberia into MOWCA as the organisation currently had only two anglophone countries with 17 being francophone.

Bismarck expressed that hoped that with the minister’s support, these countries could be brought on board.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!