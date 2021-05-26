FG seeks Ghana’s support in MOWCA election

Kindly Share This Story:

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has appealed to Ghana to support Nigeria’s bid for the seat of Secretary-General for the forthcoming Maritime Organisation for West and Central Africa (MOWCA) election.

Amaechi made the appeal in a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Mr Eric Ojiekwe, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The minister stated this when the Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), Benonita Bismarck, who is on a working visit led a delegation to Nigeria visited him in Abuja.

Amaechi intimated the delegation that Nigeria had duly adhered to and supported the organisation, hence the need for Nigeria to be considered for the post.

He called on Ghana to provide Nigeria with the needed support as she will be hosting MOWCA’s next meeting scheduled for July 26 to July 30.

The minister, who also expressed Nigeria’s readiness to support the West African Maritime Bank, called on Ghana to key into the initiative.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer, GSA, Bismarck, said that they were in Nigeria to strengthen collaborative ties between the two countries.

Bismarck stated that with ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Zone, there was an urgent need for both nations to work on developing non-trade barriers and trade facilitation.

She further spoke on the need to bring Sierra Leone, Gambia, and Liberia into MOWCA as the organisation currently had only two anglophone countries with 17 being francophone.

Bismarck expressed that hoped that with the minister’s support, these countries could be brought on board.

