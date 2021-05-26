FG promises Agric projects for Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Nanono, on Wednesday, promised Federal Government’s intervention in Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency of Cross River State in the execution of projects to boost agriculture revolution in the area.

The commitment came after the lawmaker representing the Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dr Alex Egbona paid a courtesy call on the minister.

The minister said it was gratifying to know of the agricultural potentials of the federal constituency and noted the readiness of his ministry to support farmers in the constituency.

He described Egbona as a worthy ally who had shown so much commitment to the well-being of his people. He said apart from Egbona being a committed APC chieftain from Cross River, his ministry was willing to promote initiativesthst would boost food production in the country.

Earlier, Egbona had presented a list of requests to the minister for the intervention of the minister, including the request for the construction of feeder roads in the constituency to enable farmers transport their yields to the markets.

Egbona said: “I bring to you glad tidings from the good people of Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency of Cross River State who have urged me to commend you for the good works you are doing for our Country.

“My people have also told me to inform you that they are appreciative of the efforts of Mr President in transforming the rural Communities and boosting the agricultural endeavours of rural farmers through the various programmes and policies you have initiated.

‘I have come to visit you as a partner in our joint efforts towards fulfilling our party’s promises to our people, part of which is to take our people to the next level.

“Overtime, we have preached the gospel of a deliberate shift from dependence on oil to agriculture. Fortunately, my people had long appreciated the need for this shift and have been largely dependent on agriculture. We are largely an agrarian people with vast hectares of land for the cultivation of all kinds of crops.

“But they have myriad of challenges and I believe that this Ministry can intervene and enhance a seamless agricultural activities.

“I have therefore come to you with some requests for your kind action and approval, for the interest of my people.

The requests are as follows:

*Construction and equipping of skills Acquisition Centre for Aquatic Farming

*Agricultural Training and Empowerment of Youths and Women Constituency.

*Supply of mobile fish pond and feed to rural farmers in selected communities

*Rice Mills with destoning facilities to promote Nigeria rice value chain.

*Training And Empowerment of Youths and Women in Agric Rice production and supply Of Rice Seed and fertilizer.

*Construction of feeder roads in the constituency to enhance movement of farm produce to the markets.

*Assistance to cooperative farmers in the areas of crops, pesticides, seedlings, farm implements, fertilizers, etc.

*Agro processing, productivities enhancement and livelihood improvement support

*Promotion development of yam, Cassava, Melon, Maize, Rice and melon value chains.

“Abi/Yakurr people are proud farmers. With your support, they can this feed this nation in the years to come.

“If it pleases you sir, you may wish to undertake a tour of my constituency to see things for yourself. My people will be very glad to receive and show you around.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

