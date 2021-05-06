FG begins joint ‘security alert’ training for Police, Paramilitary agencies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has flagged off an interagency training on Nigeria Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System NISPSAS as part of efforts to improve security agencies’ response to various threats to public peace and safety across the country.

Declaring the training open Thursday in Abuja, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola said the ministry which is charged with the responsibility of ensuring internal security of Nigeria, public safety, and citizenship integrity, is mindful of the current security situation of the country, hence the need to maintain proper synergy among security agencies under its watch and others in the country.

A statement from the public relations department of the ministry which was signed by Towoju Raphael said the Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore noted that “the training would guarantee effective intelligence gathering, prompt response to emergency distress call from 112 and NISPSAS Mobile App, protection of security agencies formation from attack, inter-agencies collaboration, effective monitoring of agencies performance by the Ministry as well as effective preparedness of agencies to national emergencies”.

Aregbesola called on participants who would be deployed in the Ministry’s 24/7 Situation Room after the training, to ensure that they are always punctual to be able to respond promptly to emergencies.

Participants for the training were drawn from the Ministry of Interior staff, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Federal Fire Service FFS, Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Customs Service, and other critical stakeholders.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director, Joint Services Department in the Ministry, Mr. Peter Egbodo said the idea of the Ministry of Interior Situation Room was conceived under the leadership of the immediate past Minister, Lt. Gen. AbdulRahman Bello Danbazau which was fully supported by the current Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

He assured that his Department will not rest in its oars until the objective of the training is achieved.

Vanguard News Nigeria

