FG appoints Obaje as coordinator for CARES Support Unit

The Federal Government has appointed Dr Abdulkarim Obaje, as the National Coordinator, Federal CARES Support Unit, Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES).

Mrs Imaobong Udoh, Director of Information, Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Udoh said that the appointment was implemented for the 36 states of the federation including the FCT.

According to her, the appointment is endorsed by the World Bank, Nigeria Office and signed by the Minister of State, Finance Budget and National Planning, Mr Clement Agba.

She quoted Agba as saying that the appointment was based on Obaje’s track record of service to previous World Bank supported programmes to the Nigerian government.

She said while receiving the appointment letter, Obaje appreciated the Federal Government and the minister of state for finding him worthy of such highly esteemed national assignment.

He was said to have pledged that his management team would discharge its duties with all sense of commitment, patriotism and loyalty.

Udoh also said that Obaje had been on board for over 20 years in public service, development partners and currently the national coordinator, Community, and Social Development Project (CSDP)

The NG-CARES is an initiative of the Federal Government with assistance from the World Bank to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on the rural economy using CSDP, Fadama, and Bank of Industry platforms.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

