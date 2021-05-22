FFK lists 5 powerful forces holding Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

…Gives solution that will unite Nigeria

The former Minister in the new video he shared, identified these horns as Sunday Igboho and Gani Adams in the Southwest, Nnamdi Kanu in the Southeast, Obadiah Mailafia in Middle Belt and President Buhari who represents the north.

According to FFK, there is need to reach to these people with love to assuage their feelings and make them more understanding. He added that there is also need for inclusiveness and adoption of a formula to avoid another war.

The former Minister who noted that politicians might act like all is well ahead of 2023 election, added that there might not be a country for such activity in two years time if the current issues are not resolved.

Kindly Share This Story: