FBNQuest offers insights on inheritance planning

Kindly Share This Story:

…For Asset Protection and Wealth Transfer

In line with a commitment to equip individuals with effective tools for generational wealth transfer, FBNQuest Trustees, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc has stepped forward to offer expert guidance on Inheritance Planning as an important requirement for successful wealth transfer.

Through the Legacy Series, FBNQuest aims to help individuals understand how to plan for the protection and seamless transfer of their assets during their lifetime and after. The Legacy Series is delivered in line with the organisation’s commitment to educate individuals and improve the understanding of the concepts of Estate Planning, so individuals are empowered to identify opportunities, protect their investments, and efficiently transfer their assets to their loved ones.

Commenting on the importance of Inheritance Planning, the Managing Director of FBNQuest Trustees Adekunle Awojobi stated: “The Legacy Series remains our contribution to broader efforts to demystify Estate Planning. We believe there are several opportunities individuals and investors are simply unaware they can take advantage of through FBNQuest Trustees, and we are committed to driving that awareness and providing strong support. Through the Legacy Series we have continued to drive this message, as Inheritance planning must be an integral part of everyone’s plan – even if it’s one’s first property or major asset”.

READ ALSO :

To educate the public on the principles of Inheritance Planning, the firm hosted a webinar themed How to protect your own: Inheritance Planning Explained, where experts offered insights on the benefits of Inheritance Planning, Estate Planning, Wills and Trust. They also emphasized the fact that young adults should start thinking of setting up a Trust to protect their loved ones.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: