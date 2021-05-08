Fayemi salutes deputy, Egbeyemi at 77

Kindly Share This Story:

egbeyemie

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has congratulated his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi on the occasion of his 77th birthday, saying that the Deputy Governor has consistently proven to be a reliable ally, astute technocrat, and illustrious statesman.

The Governor in a goodwill message said Otunba Egbeyemi remains a great asset to his administration having deployed his experience as a seasoned administrator, lawyer, and community leader to governance in the State.

Dr. Fayemi further described Egbeyemi as a strong pillar who has contributed immensely to the actualization of the five-point development agenda of his administration. He prayed to God to give the celebrator more years in good health so that he could continue to contribute to the development of the State in particular and the country in general.

“On behalf of my wife, Bisi, the government and good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate Otunba Egbeyemi and wish him a happy birthday today and pray that God continues to bless him with good health and wisdom to make more remarkable contributions to this administration’s quest for a better Ekiti State.

“Our prayer is that you will live the rest of your years in good health, excellent spirit and undiluted joy,” the Governor said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: