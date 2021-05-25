Fake medical worker who specializes in treating bandits arrested in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

…5 bandits neutralized, 15 others arrested

By Bashir Bello

A fake medical worker, one Musa Shamsudin, who specializes in allegedly treating sick and wounded bandits has been arrested in Kankara axis of Katsina state.

It was gathered that the suspect, Shamsudin (25-year-old), an indigene of Kogi state but residing in Kankara was suspected of always going into the forest to give the bandits medical treatments.

The spokesperson, Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed this to newsmen in the state on Tuesday.

SP Isah said the suspect was said to have suddenly disappeared after the bandits attack leading to the abduction of the over 300 Kankara school boys and later resurfaced.

He said, “A fake medical personnel, Musa Shamsudin, (25-year-old), an indigene of Kogi state but residing at Kankara was suspected of always going into the forest to treat sick and wounded bandits.

”In the course of investigation, some quantities of drugs were recovered in his possession. He was alleged to have disappeared from Kankara on the day in which Kankara school boys were abducted by bandits and later resurfaced. Investigation is ongoing,” SP Isah stated.

The police spokesperson also continued when he said the command had engaged in gun duel with the bandits where no fewer than five bandits were neutralized while 15 others were arrested.

“During the period under review the Command has engaged suspected bandits in gun battles in Kafur, Danja, Dutsinma, Safana, Batsari and Makera Funtua neutralizes five (5) bandits, arrested over fifteen (15) suspected bandits and recovered three (3) locally fabricated rifles with ten (10) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and locally made pellets.

“In the same vein, the Command penultimate Saturday succeeded in arresting the following suspected bandits namely Bala Alh. Idi (25-year-old) and Auwalu Yahaya (20-year-old) of Dagarawa village, Safana. Others include Isah Tukur (22-year-old) and Jume Bello (18-year-old) of Kuki village, Charanchi as well as Musa Abubakar from Tashar Mai Alewa, Bauchi state.

“Suspect Bala Alh Idi confessed to have participated in several cattle rustlings and kidnappings at villages in Safana and Dutsinma LGAs.

”He stated that some months ago himself with other members of his syndicate (now at large), comprising of one Hamidu (now late), Ali and Rabe, armed with AK 47 rifles (hired from one Sanusi) attacked the house of one Nasiru Danmajalisa at Sokoto Rima Quarters, Dutsinma, kidnapped one person and rustled some cows.

”He further confessed that sometimes last year himself, suspect Auwalu Yahaya and others attacked Takawa village, Safana LGA and rustled six (6) cows.

”While Musa Abubakar, (19-year-old) of Tashar Mai Alewa, Bauchi state was arrested at Sheme village, Faskari LGA at around 01:00hrs, suspiciously surveilling the village for possible attack.

”In the course of investigation, suspect confessed to have participated in many cattle rustlings and kidnappings at Danmusa and Safana LGAs of the state. Investigation is ongoing.

“Similarly, the Command also penultimate Saturday, 08/05/2021 recovered sixty-nine (69) rustled cows from bandits after a fierce gun duel at Kwantai and Dan Farin Dutse villages of Faskari LGA of Katsina state,” SP Isah however stated.

