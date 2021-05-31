Explosion rocks mile 3 markets in Port Harcourt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

An explosion rocked part of mile 3 market in Port Harcourt Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident that happened around 6:30 am, Monday, had occurred within the mile 3 motor park.

It was gathered that no life was lost in the explosion, but that it left many persons injured.

A source within the market narrated that the explosion caused panic in the market as traders and commuters scampered for safety.

Meantime, the spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, said police were going to the area to ascertain what transpired.

Vanguard News Nigeria

