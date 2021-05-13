Expert unveils movie, De Wedding Gift

Kindly Share This Story:

*Calls for collaboration between Hollywood, Nollywood

By Moses Nosike

Emmanuel Maduka Unegbu, fondly called Emma Unegbu, is a Nigerian – American. He is the President and CEO of Hollywood Executive Studios (HES) Inc. based out of Hollywood, Los Angeles in Southern California USA. Also Hes Productions Ltd in Nigeria.

Speaking on a press briefing to unveil his latest movie and projects, Enegbu said, “I have been in the film industry since 2009 and within this time have worked on both small projects like short films and big projects in Hollywood. It has always been my wish to build a bridge between Hollywood and Nollywood”.

According to him, late last year I produced my first Nollywood movie titled, De Wedding Gift. De Wedding Gift is a very beautiful love story. You can’t wait to see it but wait it’s coming out soon.

He said further that during the production of De wedding Gift, I was very shocked to note that the skills and talents we have here in Nollywood is much greater than what I was anticipating, the cast and crew members performed beyond my expectation. “The only difference I can identify between Hollywood and Nollywood is budgeting. The Nollywood productions are relatively lower than the Hollywood high budget productions.

Unegbu said, “I believe that collaboration between Hollywood and Nollywood will create a positive transference of knowledge, skill sets and ideas, which will be a win-win for both. There are many producers in Nollywood who would like to explore the parties opportunities in Hollywood, same as their Hollywood counterparts, the Hollywood Executive Studios, inc and Hes Production Ltd create that enabling platform for such all important cross-linkage.

Continuing he said, “I would like to thank everyone that worked with me on the set of De Wedding Gift movie, the producer – Chinenye Victory, the line producer- Emeka Ojukwu, the promoter – Mr. Chris Odeh and the PR Strategist / award winning publicist – Cornel Udofia whom we are unveiling today as our representative here in Nigeria. Another big thanks goes to our host today Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe for letting us use his facility.

