Ex-militants issue protest notice to Amnesty office

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Leaders of the Phase 3 of the Presidential Amnesty programme, have given May 18, 2021, as deadline for Col. Milland Dixon Dikio, the Presidential Amnesty Interim Administrator, to convey an emergency stakeholders meeting to address issues affecting them.

The agitators, from the six states of the Niger Delta region, after a well attended meeting held in Warri, Delta state, said the call for the meeting has become necessary to address what they called “critical issues of verification” to ensure that the Amnesty office only deals with the authentic leaders of the programme.

The group in a statement, demanded that the administrator should immediately commence the Leaders Training and Empowerment and the approval of slots for their boys.

They stated that when Phases 1 & 2 surrendered their arms, their leaders were trained and empowered stressing that failure of the Amnesty office to do the right thing will lead to chaos which “is against the spirit and letters of the Amnesty Programme”.

The statement read: “If the Amnesty office under the leadership of Col. Milland Dixon Dikio Rtd , fail to take proper steps on or before 18th of May 2021 to call for a meeting with us, we the leaders of the Presidential Amnesty Phase 3 Programme both documented and undocumented will Carry out a peaceful Protest by blocking the East West road starting from Patani in Delta State

“We are taking this action to let Nigerians and the whole world to know the inhuman treatment given to us after laying down our arms for the growth and development of Nigeria.

“Based on the exigencies of the issues at stake, we are calling on Governor Okowa of Delta State as the Chief Security Officer of the State to look at the matter with an eagle eye and empower the Phase 3 Presidential Amnesty Leaders in Delta State as we have been left in the lurch”.

The Leaders of the Presidential Amnesty Phase 3 include Ogidigba Godstime, Spokesman; Ofovwi Clement, Coordinator; Prince Efe, Chairman Planning Committee; and Harvest Duku, Planning Committee Adviser.

Others are: Jessey Birinimughan, Perry Muayor, Kingsley Silo, Lucky Origbo, Samson Akoke Awe, Covwoder Saaley, Wilson Korofa, Kenneth Kpea, Ijiye Kelvin and General

