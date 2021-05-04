Ex-militant leader hails council chairmen, assembly member 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tunde Oso

The National Coordinator of Isoko Renaissance Network, IRN, Isaac Urie (a.k.a Moro) has congratulated the duo of the Chairmen, Christian Iteri and Victor Asasa of Isoko North and South, respectively, saying their victory was a call to higher service having being in the saddle of promoting growth and development of Isoko land long before their “deserved victory” at the polls.

The Isoko-born Moro also extended his goodwill message to the recently elected member representing Isoko North in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Jude Omena Ogbimi, whom he noted will certainly bring the dividends of democracy to bear not only on his constituency but in Isoko nation as a whole.

According to the fierce ex-militant leader, the people of Isoko land no doubt need visionary leaders to birth genuine growth and development of the enormous human and material resources of Isoko nation and this he stated accounted for their election by the people who he said overwhelmingly voted for them at the polls adding that the trio should ensure that, Isoko electorates do not regret giving them their mandate.

“Count on us every inch of your journey to greatness. Deliver quality service in representation to our people because you have the weight of our support behind you.”

Moro stated further that elected officers of Isoko extraction should rally support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to steer the ship of state to safety noting that the the governor needs their support to succeed adding that the Isoko nation is ripe to take the mantle of leadership of the state in 2023 having being a major force in the political development of the state over the years.

The Coordinator of IRN stated that, leaders of Isoko nation should throw their hats in the ring for the 2023 gubernatorial contest and allow the best to emerge saying Isoko nation had waited in a “follow follow” manner for too long and that the 2023 General elections will provide Isoko speaking people of Delta State the opportunity to take its rightful place in both national and state politics.

Urie averred further that the least aspiration of the Isoko man for 2023 General elections should be the Senate noting that the red Chamber is not an exclusive preserve of a particular section of the Delta South Senatorial district adding that: “our nation has been turned to where politicians from other parts of the state come to fill up their votes during elections for victory, this is unacceptable any longer.”

Pointedly, the former warior said, the youths in Isoko should rise up to defend their people at all times and stop running after politicians for whom they are used as cannon fodders during elections noting that Isoko has all it takes to be a great nation of people in Nigeria and must not be cheated by any group in Nigeria.

“WE have the numerical strength to decide our place in the polity but for dearth of unity of purpose, we inadvertently surrender electoral strength for others to take advantage of us. The time has come for re-think to enable us take our rightful place, cause others to vote for our illustrious sons and daughters with the capacity and tact lead any human organisation. Isoko must redefine its place amongst other ethnic nationalities. We deserve more than we are getting from the system and this is why must strive to form a formidable voice.

“For those of us in the Isoko Renaissance Network, the struggle is our life and ours is to form a wall of protection and support for our own by every means possible. We fear no friend or foe, Isoko nation must rise above its contemporaries and now is the time. Our leaders must lead from the front. Empower the youths of our land, support the growth of our people and the benefits shall innumerable.” The vociferous former warlord stated.

