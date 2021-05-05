EU American Varsity to honour Natforce DG

Kindly Share This Story:

The Governing council and the senate of European American University Common Wealth of Dominican republic has concluded arrangements to honour the Director General Natforce Dr. BaBa Mohammed with the title of Professorship for his scholarly research work and adding value to the body of knowledge.

The president of the institution professor, John Kersey made this known to news men during the university senate meeting which held at one of the university sister campus in Ghana .

The university Don said Dr. Baba Mohammed has been a visiting lecturer to the university for the past 10 years and he has contributed so immensely to reputable academic journals both locally and international and has 30 academics works to his credit.

He has been contributing to national discuss on national television .

On the occasion, Dr. Mohammed Baba will be elevated to the position of Professorship considering his immense contribution to the field of public administration.

